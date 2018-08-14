A man was grazed by a bullet at a mall in Maryland after a gun went off just outside the shopping center’s entrance, according to police.

The incident began shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Mall at Prince George’s, when two men chased a third out of the shopping center, said Lt. Chris Purvis, a spokesman for Hyattsville police.

As the man being chased came out of an entrance near the Target store, a gun fell to the ground and fired, Purvis said. The round from the gun flew through the mall entrance and ricocheted around before grazing the front of a bystander’s pants where his wallet was located, Purvis said. The man who was grazed was not injured.

The man with the gun fled the scene, and the two men chasing him were apprehended by police, Purvis said.

Purvis said it’s unclear what prompted the initial altercation.