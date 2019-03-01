Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find out who harmed a dog in what they are calling a “tragic case” of animal cruelty.

On Thursday, a man brought a female bull mastiff that officials believe was at least 2 years old to a humane rescue facility on New York Avenue. The dog had “severe head wounds apparently inflicted by an ax or a similar sharp instrument,” according to officials with the Humane Rescue Alliance.

Because of the extent of its injuries, rescuers said they had to euthanize the animal.

“The unimaginable pain and suffering this dog endured must have been extreme,” said Chris Schindler, vice president of field operations at the humane rescue group.

The dog weighed between 80 and 100 pounds and was originally near the Southern Avenue Metro stop, authorities said.

A reward of $5,000 is offered for information that leads to the “identification, arrest and conviction” of anyone who may have been involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202-723-5730.

