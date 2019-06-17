One person was burned Sunday afternoon in an apartment fire in the Frederick, Md., area, authorities said.

The Frederick County fire department said the burn victim was flown by helicopter to a hospital.

The fire broke out in the 100 block of Burgess Hill Way. Arriving firefighters found smoke in the apartment, the fire department said. They said a sprinkler system had put out the fire.

