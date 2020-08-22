By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowAugust 22, 2020 at 9:52 PM EDTSeveral people were apparently burned in Montgomery County on Saturday night in an incident involving a barbecue grill, the fire department said.The incident occurred in a public pool area in the 19500 block of Waters Road near Vaughn Landing Drive, the fire department said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightSeveral people with burn injuries were being evaluated, the fire department said at about 9:30 p.m. in a Twitter posting.Further details were not available immediately. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.