A would-be Metro bus rider, apparently enraged when a bus pulled away without him, hurried to another stop, where he found the driver and punched her in the face, according to the labor union that represents the driver.

It happened, according to the union, around 11 p.m. Wednesday in Northern Virginia, where the passenger missed the bus at the Braddock Road Metrorail station in Alexandria, but found the driver at the Huntington station in Fairfax County.

Amalgamated Transit Union local 689 said that after missing the bus at Braddock Road, the passenger boarded a Metrorail train there. Presumably it was a Yellow Line train that stops at King Street and Eisenhower Avenue before terminating at Huntington.

The rail distance between Huntington Avenue and Braddock Road is about a mile, but by road the distance may be about four times as great.

It was not clear whether the rider went to Huntington specifically to find the driver who offended him. It also remained unclear how it was known that the attacker had been left behind at Braddock Road.

However, according to the union, the would-be passenger confronted the driver at Huntington. The encounter appeared sufficiently volatile, the union said, as to cause another rider to try to intervene “before the incident became physical.”

That rider was the first to be attacked, the union said. The assailant then “reached around a protective shield to get at the bus operator,” the union said.

The would-be rider “proceeded to punch her in the face,” the union said, “breaking a tooth.”

The union has maintained that Metro has shown insufficient concern for the threat of assault faced by bus operators.

“We must pass new legislation and get serious about Metro safety, and we must do it now.” said Raymond Jackson, second vice president of the union local. He said attacks on drivers endanger everyone aboard a bus.

Metro could not be reached Monday night for comment.

However, WTTG, Channel 5, said it was told by Metro that transit police responded shortly before midnight Wednesday to a report of an assault on a bus driver at Huntington.

The driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear life-threatening, and her suspected assailant fled, according to the statement made to the television station. Metro said it was continuing to investigate and to try to find the attacker.