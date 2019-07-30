Forty school-aged children were aboard a bus when it crashed with a truck Tuesday morning in Potomac, and about a dozen of them, along with the driver, were hurt.

Montgomery County Police said the incident happened along River Road near Newbridge and Persimmon Tree roads.

The bus driver and kids were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire. Piringer said the bus was taking kids to a camp. The other kids on the bus were “being relocated” he said in a Twitter message.

Some roads in the area were closed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

