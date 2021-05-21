Callers dialed into 911 and dispatch notes described him as a “male having a seizure near a scooter” who was “bleeding from head” and “unconscious not breathing.”
Fortunately for Fontaine, a woman trained in CPR stopped and put her hands on a stranger at the height of a socially distant society stricken by the coronavirus.
“All my friends can’t believe that someone did that in a pandemic,” Fontaine said. “She acted in a way that was incredible.
“We have no idea who she is. We call her Angel.”
D.C. fire officials believe that stranger helped save Fontaine’s life until medics could arrive to tend to Logan Circle resident, who had no idea he suffered from a rare heart defect called Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome.
As the city and region cautiously amble toward an uncertain post-pandemic world, first responders want residents to reconnect with a sense of civic duty and step forward to perform potentially lifesaving CPR to neighbors or strangers who fall victim to cardiac arrest. Officials insist that those who engage in CPR face minimal risk in contracting the coronavirus but can increase the chance of saving a victim by as much as half.
In 2020, D.C. Fire and EMS leaders report a 44 percent dip compared with the prior year in the number of people saved by CPR citywide. The percentage of bystanders who intervened dropped by 13 percent, due in part to isolation and the reluctance of people to approach strangers during the pandemic.
“The fear of covid may cause loss of life,” said Ryan Gerecht, the department’s assistant medical director. “It’s really a plea to bystanders and citizens to engage. Those minutes before we get on scene are critical to survival.”
Five years ago, former fire chief Gregory Dean and city leaders began a “Hands on Hearts” program to train 70,000 or more citizens in a simplified CPR technique of using two hands to compress the chest of an unconscious person and eliminating mouth-to-mouth contact.
The goal was to help the city achieve national standards of having about 40 percent of cardiac incidents involve bystander intervention. Before Dean’s arrival, the city lagged well below that average, including a 2014 fiscal year low when only 16 percent of CPR incidents involved citizen intervention.
City officials also encouraged CPR-trained residents to use Pulse Point, an app that tracks 911 reports in real time and lists the location so bystanders can respond while medics are en route.
This man had no CPR training. But he saved his co-worker’s life by pumping her chest to ‘Stayin’ Alive.’
These efforts produced a slow but steady increase in the intervention rates and the city eventually hit the 40 percent mark, just one point lower than the national average for the 2019 fiscal year.
But the progress made since then backslid during the pandemic, with bystanders performing CPR in only 27 percent of cases in 2020, officials report.
Coronavirus fears left some District residents more isolated and many others afraid to visit hospitals or doctors’ offices, which left medical conditions unchecked and untreated with more patients more vulnerable in cardiac events, officials said.
“We have so many different impacts from covid that we didn’t think of,” D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John A. Donnelly Sr. said. “The impact of citizen CPR has never been more dramatically shown, at least to me, than through what happens when people are not doing it.
“Where citizens get to intervene has just fallen off.”
The pandemic forced officials to suspend citizen CPR training for a year. Training courses restarted late last month, a fire department spokesman said.
The risk of contracting the coronavirus while performing CPR is “astronomically low,” Gerecht said, beginning with the low odds that the person in cardiac arrest is infected. And even if the person had the coronavirus, a rescuer could put a mask or a shirt over the victim’s face, as well as wear their own mask or simply turn away while performing compressions.
“We said this a year ago . . . CPR in covid was very low risk and the likelihood you would save a life is significantly higher than getting sick or being hospitalized,” Gerecht said. “It’s even more true now with vaccinations.”
The purpose of the Hands on Hearts training is to replace outdated CPR procedures that once involved mouth-to-mouth breathing. The modernized “hands-only” method eliminates the need to check for a pulse or to open a patient’s mouth to clear an airway.
Nationwide, there are reports of children as young as 10 to 12 who have been strong enough to do two-inch-deep chest compressions to save a life, fire officials said.
“We are literally talking about putting your two hands on their chest and going up and down,” Gerecht said. “There are very few things in medicine that are so simple and double survival. That’s what we’re talking about.”