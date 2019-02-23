A cabdriver was robbed and the taxi was stolen in a carjacking early Saturday in Northeast D.C., police said.

At 2:19 a.m., a person with a handgun walked up to the cab in the 3200 block of 16th Street and ordered the driver out of the vehicle, police said. The thief then stole $900 in cash, two Android phones, the victim’s silver boots and wallet.

Then, as the driver stood outside, two people jumped into the cab with the armed person and the three drove off, according to a police report.

The cab had been requested with an app, police said.

