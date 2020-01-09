Tabizada’s appointed defense attorney, Carmen D. Hernandez, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to a grand jury indictment returned Dec. 6 and unsealed Jan. 3, Tabizada allegedly left at least two early morning expletive-laden messages at about 5:15 a.m., Eastern time on May 15. The message came two days after Sister Mary Berchmans Hannan, the prestigious Northwest Washington school’s president emerita, announced plans to include news of same sex unions of alumni.

The message included threats to kill students if the magazine didn’t remove “gay motherf-----s” from the magazine.

The story was first reported by NBC4.

Founded in 1799, Visitation is one of the oldest Catholic girls schools in the United States and teaches about 500 students in four high school grades. Its acknowledgment of same-sex marriage broke with official church teaching on the subject.