The analysis of Patel, the forensic psychiatrist for Maryland’s maximum-security forensic psychiatric hospital, closed out the witnesses called by prosecutors before they rested their case Wednesday.
Ramos has already pleaded guilty to the mass shooting, but now a jury is expected to weigh whether he was so mentally ill at the time that he should not be held criminally responsible. Over five days, the Anne Arundel County state’s attorney’s office called experts who contended that Ramos methodically planned and executed the 2018 attack in a manner that showed his understanding of the law and how to conform to it.
The experts who testified for the prosecution broke from the defense’s expert witnesses, who said last week that Ramos had autism spectrum disorder, delusion disorder and obsessive-compulsive order — and, therefore, should be found not criminally responsible for the shooting.
Patel said former Capital Gazette columnist Eric Hartley’s article about Ramos’s harassment allegations in 2011 constituted a “severe narcissistic injury” to Ramos, who later sued the paper for defamation. Once he ran out of court appeals, Patel said, Ramos resorted to violence to “rectify the situation.”
On the stand Tuesday and Wednesday, Patel defended his findings by disclosing new details from the day Ramos blasted through the front door of the newspaper’s office and killed five: John McNamara, Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman, Wendi Winters and Rebecca Smith.
Recounting what Ramos had told him in interviews, Patel said that after Ramos had shot McNamara, Hiaasen, Winters and Smith, he thought he had successfully killed every person in the newsroom that day. He went to the conference room, dropped his weapon, removed his ear plugs and walked over to photojournalist Paul Gillespie’s desk to find a computer where he could send a tweet about the newspaper, like he had planned, Patel testified.
But Gillespie had a Mac computer and Ramos didn’t like Mac keys, so the gunman walked over to a corner where Hiaasen was dead on the ground and saw Fischman hiding under a desk, Patel testified. Ramos told Patel that his eyes lit up.
“If there was anyone on his roster he wanted to get, it was him,” Patel said.
Ramos then ran to the conference room, picked up the shotgun, ran back to the desk, looked at Fischman and said “It’s Gerald Time” just before pulling the trigger, Patel said.
There was a sign above Fischman’s desk near a clock that read “It’s Gerald Time,” according to court records.
“He told me he took a moment after shooting Mr. Fischman to enjoy himself,” Patel said. “There is no mental disorder that accounts for that.”
Patel said Ramos had regret that he did not kill everyone in the newsroom that day, namely reporters Selene San Felice and Phil Davis — who offered chilling testimonies alongside other survivors in the courtroom last Friday.
Ramos also expressed disappointment, according to Patel, that he did not murder State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess, who he hoped would be at a community meeting in the newsroom that day.
“He was hoping since it was shortly after a primary that there could be political figures there, including you Ms. Leitess,” Patel told Leitess, who is prosecuting the case. “He gave you by name.”
Patel said Ramos planned the attack to skirt law enforcement, including how he decided to target the newsroom in the first place.
Ramos told Patel, according to court testimony, that he initially planned to attack judges and their families because the court ruled in favor of the newspaper in his defamation lawsuit.
In November 2015, he went to the courthouse to scout out the building, but ultimately decided that its structure and security made it too hard for him to attack while preserving his own safety. By January of that year, Patel said, Ramos had decided to pursue the Capital Gazette as a “soft target.”
That meticulous planning to avoid police response continued over the next three years, Patel argued, when he said Ramos avoided “behaviors that would result in arrest.”
He made sure to wait to buy a gun until after he conducted reconnaissance at the Capital Gazette in case he was caught on the property, Patel said, and he never practiced shooting at firing ranges to maintain a low profile. The forensic psychiatrist argued that Ramos purposefully remained off Twitter after 2016 “because he wanted future victims to think he had moved on with his life.”
Patel argued to the jury that the behavior he described — in addition to Ramos’s focus on surrendering safely and statements to Patel that he planned to spend the rest of his life in prison — showed an ability to appreciate the criminality of his conduct and conform it to the requirements of the law.
“If someone says that they know that the police are responding, they plan on getting arrested, and want to be arrested as safely as possible, of course they understand the criminality of their conduct,” Patel said. “It’s simple.”
Katy O’Donnell, a public defender representing Ramos, questioned Patel for hours on Wednesday about how he interviewed Ramos and the comprehensiveness of his evaluation.
She asked him why he did not interview the people who Ramos listed as friends and stressed that 49 pages of his 120 page report relied heavily on Ramos’s firsthand accounts. O’Donnell also pressed him on his diagnoses as they compare to autism spectrum disorder and inquired about the forms of psychosis and delusions that can occur in people with schizotypal personality disorder.
Patel’s testimony came after two days of analysis from other prosecution experts, some of whom cited the doctor’s report as the basis for their own findings about Ramos.
Marshall Cowan, a clinical and forensic psychologist with the Maryland Department of Health, told the jury he performed a clinical interview with Ramos. Cowan observed that Ramos had a fairly normal childhood, that he had some physical medical issues later in life and that he sought several times in adulthood for anxiety and depression. Cowan then said he put Ramos through several psychological tests, which included screening for if the man was “malingering” — or exaggerating his symptoms. Cowan found he was not.
Scott Bender, a clinical neuropsychologist, called into question the defense experts’ diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder for Ramos, testifying that those doctors did not adequately test him for the condition.
On cross examination, the defense team pointed out — and Bender confirmed — that since he did not interview Ramos or interview any of Ramos’s relatives, he may not have all the information he needs to determine whether or not Ramos has autism.
Another, forensic psychiatrist Gregory Saathoff, offered observations about Ramos’s behavior at the Anne Arundel County jail where he has been detained. Saathoff interviewed about 30 people — including correctional officers, mental health providers, nurses and the librarian — who interacted with Ramos at the jail. Staff characterized him as a “model inmate.”
Saathoff also spoke about pieces of evidence he described as “legacy tokens” — such as the letters Ramos sent on the day of the shooting — that he said indicated “an appreciation of the criminality of the event given that it was sent at a time when no one would have been able to intervene.”
Defense attorneys pointed to the limitations of Saathoff’s testimony given that he had never interviewed Ramos. They also asked about ways the gunman could have appeared normal when he was not engaged with his delusions. But Saathoff told jurors that what others observed of Ramos in jail contradicted defense experts, who testified based on information from the defendant that he compulsively plucked his own eyebrows and that he was a germaphobe.