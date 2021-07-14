Marshall Cowan, a clinical and forensic psychologist with the Maryland Department of Health, told the jury he performed a clinical interview with Ramos. Cowan observed that Ramos had a fairly normal childhood, that he had some physical medical issues later in life and that he sought several times in adulthood for anxiety and depression. Cowan then said he put Ramos through several psychological tests, which included screening for if the man was “malingering” — or exaggerating his symptoms. Cowan found he was not.