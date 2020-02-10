The trial to determine whether Gazette Capital mass shooter Jarrod Ramos was legally insane when he killed five people at the newspaper’s offices has been postponed.

Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Laura S. Ripken on Monday set the trial for June 8 to 19. Jury selection is to begin June 2.

The trial had earlier been set to begin in March but Ramos’s attorneys asked for more time after personal and medical issues forced a third member of their team to be excused. The postponement — one of many — comes as both sides have filed pleadings contesting issues around the use of psychiatric experts and analysis of Ramos’s state of mind leading up to the killings.

Ramos, 40, has admitted that he committed the mass shooting but has asserted that he was so mentally ill at the time that he should not be held legally responsible.