The trial had earlier been set to begin in March but Ramos’s attorneys asked for more time after personal and medical issues forced a third member of their team to be excused. The postponement — one of many — comes as both sides have filed pleadings contesting issues around the use of psychiatric experts and analysis of Ramos’s state of mind leading up to the killings.
Ramos, 40, has admitted that he committed the mass shooting but has asserted that he was so mentally ill at the time that he should not be held legally responsible.