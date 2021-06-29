“It was methodically planned,” O’Donnell said, “not for several days but over the course of almost two years.”
Ramos already pleaded guilty to 23 counts in the attack on the Gazette, but O’Donnell told the jury of eight men and four women that his admission did not mean he was criminally responsible.
Then O’Donnell walked the jury through the arguments the defense plans to make over the next two weeks. She said they would hear expert doctors testify about Ramos’s alleged mental disorders, his estranged sister talk about their broken childhood, and other witnesses describe Ramos’s “delusion” that the Maryland judiciary and Capital Gazette were out to get him.
This testimony, O’Donnell said, should convince the jury that he did not meet the legal definition for criminal responsibility — which means he lacked the ability to understand the criminality of his behavior at the time of the attack and conform it to the requirements of the law because of a mental disorder.
The jury’s decision could determine whether Ramos is sent to prison or to a state health facility, where his mental health will be regularly evaluated and he could become eligible for release.
Unlike a traditional criminal trial where the burden of proof lies with the prosecution, in a criminal responsibility case it is the defense’s job to establish the facts of the case and convince the jury Ramos was not sane.
Anne Colt Leitess (D), the Anne Arundel County state’s attorney who is leading the prosecution, declined to deliver her opening statement Tuesday — deferring her time until after the defense rests its case and before she begins responding with her own witnesses and experts.
She is expected to argue that Ramos’s mental conditions did not meet the threshold for disorders that would incapacitate his judgment or eliminate his ability to discern right from wrong. In the lead-up to the case, the state has pointed to Ramos’s vendetta against the newspaper — which began in 2011 after a columnist wrote about his guilty plea in a harassment case.
Throughout the trial’s first day of testimony, Ramos’s defense team did not attempt to hide from the horrific details of the killings, and instead started the day by naming those who were killed: Rebecca Smith, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman and John McNamara.
Then the defense walked the jury through the details of the shooting and crime scene, including the gun Ramos used, his call to 911 operators reporting his crime and the way he laid under a desk in the newsroom, pretending to be a victim, while he waited for law enforcement officers to arrive.
Before the jury broke for lunch, the defense called its first witness, Jason Dipietro, the lead Anne Arundel County police detective in the criminal investigation.
As the defense played security videos from inside the Capital Gazette office that day, Dipietro narrated the timeline of events — from just before Ramos blasted through the glass doors to when police handcuffed and placed him in the back seat of a cruiser.
The videos showed Ramos shoot one victim, and other newsroom employees ducking under desks and running through halls as they tried to flee.
Family members of the victims sat in the courtroom, and as the first video was pulled up, McNamara’s wife pulled out tissues, and Winters’s sister clutched a string of prayer beads.
The entire time Ramos, who has been incarcerated since the shooting, sat feet away in the courtroom, staring at himself on the screen.