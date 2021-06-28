And it was true. Through their journalism and their passions, their fingerprints were everywhere in town. They were on the local high school, where McNamara paced the sidelines, pen in hand. They were on the Chesapeake Bay, where Hiaasen and his wife used to celebrate their anniversary. They were at the Unitarian Universalist Church, where through a glass window Winters’s son can see the door where his mom used to greet worshipers during the rare moments when she wasn’t reporting. And they were on the neighborhood streets of Annapolis, lined with red mailboxes that read “The Capital.”