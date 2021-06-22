That means jurors will contend with Maryland’s version of the insanity defense, one of the more complex legal concepts, which involves determining whether a person had the ability to understand the criminality of their behavior at the time of the incident and conform it to the requirements of the law.
The outcome of the trial could put Ramos behind bars for life, or it could commit him to a state hospital for an indefinite period.
Attorneys familiar with the case have anticipated that the trial will largely consist of experts dueling about the scientific details of Ramos’s behavior and whether his actions on June 28, 2018, were those of a person suffering from a debilitating mental health condition or of a coldblooded killer.
Peter O’Neill, a private defense attorney in Maryland, called Ramos’s case “the most significant murder trial in the history of Anne Arundel County.”
Unlike traditional murder trials in which the prosecution must prove that the defendant is guilty, a plea of not criminally responsible places the burden of proof on the defense.
While the defense probably will draw attention to Ramos and what they say are his battles with mental illness, the prosecution is expected to shine light on his long-simmering vendetta against the Capital Gazette — which began with a column in 2011 about his guilty plea in a harassment case.
Ramos filed a defamation lawsuit against the paper in 2012 and sent harassing messages and letters to staff at the newspaper for years before methodically plotting the attack, prosecutors said.
He lost the suit in 2015. Three years later he wielded a shotgun and ended the lives of five Capital Gazette employees: Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters.
If Ramos is found not criminally responsible, he could eventually be released from a mental institution if reviews from staff indicate he is no longer a threat to himself or others. He would be eligible to apply for release once a year after his first year in the institution.
It is a complicated task to select a jury for a high-profile mass killing that occurred just 10 minutes away from the courthouse in Annapolis where Ramos will be tried — especially with certain protocols still in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
On Wednesday, about 300 potential jurors are expected to start appearing in groups of 50 or 100 inside a courthouse room large enough to accommodate social distancing guidelines. At that point, attorneys will ask a series of general questions before calling each person into the courtroom to further inquire about their responses. The attorneys will also ask each person whether they recognize Ramos, who will be in the room along with his attorney and the prosecution.
An average first-degree murder case typically involves about 100 people in its first phase, O’Neill said, adding that “it’s unheard of to have 300 prospective jurors come to the court.”
The trial once was scheduled for November 2019 but was repeatedly delayed.
Ramos and his lawyers have also previously requested that the judge alter coronavirus precautions in the courtroom and ban media coverage from a hearing.
Ramos — who, according to his attorneys, is unvaccinated — objected to wearing a mask in the courtroom and to being separated from his counsel by plexiglass barriers.
Anne Arundel County Judge Michael Wachs denied Ramos’s requests and said the court would obtain a clear mask “to address the Defendant’s concern that the jury be able to fully observe his face and facial expressions during the trial,” according to court documents.
Wachs also denied a request from Public Defender Matthew Connell, who is representing Ramos, to remove media members from the courtroom after recent articles revealed new comments made by Ramos to a state psychiatrist evaluating his sanity, the Capital Gazette reported.
Melissa Rothstein, director of policy and development for the Maryland Office of the Public Defender, declined to comment on behalf of Ramos’s defense team.