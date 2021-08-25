In a virtual hearing in Washington federal court, Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui agreed to a 30-day delay to see whether Roseberry improved on new medication.
While claiming to have five bombs around the D.C. area last week, he echoed right-wing conspiracy theories about the election and health-care coverage.
In court Wednesday, he said, “I want to thank all of you all for your time and your service to the American people.”
Teresa Grant, the court-appointed psychologist, said she had a “very productive conversation” with Roseberry the previous day. Grant said she also spoke to his wife and got copies of his prescriptions.
In interviews, relatives said Roseberry had a history of mental health problems and violent behavior. A relative had warned local police last week that Roseberry was headed to Washington after expressing anti-government views, according to court documents.
In court Friday, he said he had issues with his mind and memory.
“We have concerns about the medications that he was prescribed, given his diagnosis,” Grant said. “Some of the medications don’t actually treat bipolar disorder.”
But, she said, “he is amenable to treatment.” Grant said she would check in on him at the D.C. jail regularly by video, “even though he’s a Redskins fan,” she said jokingly. Roseberry, who appeared to be in good spirits, clarified that “I’m not a Redskins fan anymore, I’m a Washington fan.” The team changed its name last year under pressure to stop using a word derogatory toward Native Americans.
“I appreciate that you want to get help,” Faruqui told him before closing the hearing. “The greatest challenge is asking for help.”