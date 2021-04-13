But for a few minor discretionary decisions, Wachs’ message was clear: An order by Maryland’s top judge outlining various measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus is the law, and he has no authority to go against it.

The deliberation in court was in response to a motion filed by the lawyers representing the man who admitted fatally shooting Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters. They objected to a range of issues mandated by Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera, such as mask-wearing.

It was the first time prosecutors and attorneys for Jarrod Ramos, 41, met in court since September and the first of three remaining court dates before the trial.

Ramos’s lawyers argued that some of the precautions could infringe upon his rights. They also contended that some of the precautions are unnecessary and would complicate trying the case over three weeks beginning in late June.

Wachs said Ramos’s public defenders had “used every word but postponement” in their pleading. If the attorneys want a delay, Wachs said, they should ask for it by 12 p.m. Friday, a deadline that holds little weight, as Wachs acknowledged he’s obligated to review a motion for postponement whenever he files it.

On Friday, courthouse personnel will send out 300 court summonses to potential jurors, requiring them to come to the courthouse to fill out a questionnaire — the first step in a jury selection process that’s slated to be finalized over three days in June.

Ramos already pleaded guilty to the murders but maintains he was insane at the time. All that remains to be decided is whether he’ll spend the rest of his life in prison or is committed indefinitely to a state psychiatric facility. He wants a jury to decide.