Ramos’s attorneys and their four expert doctors said that, because of mental disorders, the man did not have the capacity at the time of the mass shooting to appreciate the criminality of his conduct or conform it to the requirements of the law. Defense experts diagnosed Ramos with autism spectrum disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder and delusional disorder — arguing that those conditions fed his fixation with the Capital Gazette and the Maryland judiciary after he lost a defamation case against the newspaper. He lived in that delusion for years, they said, as he plotted his attack against the judges in that case and the Capital Gazette.