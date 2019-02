When the two robbers entered the Capitol Hill restaurant on Tuesday night, you could say that they wanted the cash but not the dough.

The robbery was at the Papa John’s restaurant in the 900 block of 11th Street SE, the police said.

About 7:20 p.m. the two robbers entered the business. Their demand, the police said, was for money.

Those who deliver pizza are held up from time to time throughout the Washington area. Accounts of those robberies often indicate that both cash and pizzas are taken.

But the account of Tuesday’s robbery indicated that the robbers took only cash. No dough, in the pizza oven sense. And it is unlikely that they had time to order anything edible.

Police described them as male, wearing masks, and black jackets and black pants. No other characteristics were listed.

After getting the money, the robbers ran down 11th Street, police said. The address is within the boundaries of the Capitol Hill historic district, and is in its southeastern corner.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news