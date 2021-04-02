It was not immediately clear how the officer was fatally injured.

The incident which occurred about 1 p.m. comes less than three months after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol left five people dead, including Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick. Two police officers who had been at the riot later died by suicide.

It also comes two weeks after law enforcement authorities removed an outer perimeter fence, opening Independence and Constitution avenues to traffic. An inner-perimeter fence remains around the complex.

On Friday, all buildings on the U.S. Capitol complex were put on lockdown, and officials said Attorney General Merrick Garland has been briefed on the incident and is monitoring the investigation.

The FBI said in a statement its Washington Field Office is responding and providing support to Capitol Police.

The blocks surrounding the Capitol building were once again surrounded by law enforcement as the area was secured. Just before 2 p.m., two dozen National Guardsmen formed a line across Independence Avenue, wearing helmets and body armor and carrying plastic shields.

Vehicles and walkers were blocked from going east on Constitution Avenue NE by barricades and armed National Guardsmen, along with D.C. police patrol cars.

The U.S. Capitol Police said on Twitter that the incident occurred at an access point along Constitution Avenue.

When the incident occurred, police alerted staff members: “Due to an external security threat located All U.S. Capitol Campus Buildings , no entry or exit is permitted at this time,” the alert reads. “You may move throughout the building(s) but stay away from exterior windows and doors. If you are outside, seek cover.”

This is a developing story and it will be updated.