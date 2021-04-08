The driver of the car, 25-year-old Noah Green, was fatally shot by a third officer when he lunched at police with a knife during the incident, which occurred as the officers were guarding the Capitol grounds.
Relatives of Evans released a statement earlier this week saying his death “left a gaping void in our lives that will never be filled.”
It will be the second time this year that a Capitol Police officer will be recognized in the Rotunda. Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who died a day after confronting rioters at the Jan. 6 insurrection also had that honor. Six people have lay in the Rotunda who were not a public official or military leader.