Green’s relatives wrote they “feel great sympathy for the officer whose life was taken and the other injured during these events.” They said upon learning of the attack, they “were just as taken aback as the rest of the nation from this horrific event.”

AD

Green was identified as the suspect by several people familiar with the investigation. Police have not yet officially released the assailant’s identity.

Meanwhile, sympathies continue to pour in for the 18-year veteran of the Capitol force who was killed, William “Billy” Evans, who according to a neighbor was the father of two children. His family has asked for privacy to mourn.

AD

The other officer suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening and was hospitalized on Friday.

On Saturday, the Capitol Police said on Twitter that the department “is deeply grateful for the support we’ve received from around the world. We wish we could respond to each one of you. Please know your sympathy is appreciated beyond words.”

AD

Evans is the second Capitol Police officer to die in the line of duty this year; Officer Brian D. Sicknick died of injuries he suffered fighting a riotous mob during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Four civilians died in that riot and two police officers who were there later took their own lives. Authorities and family for Evans have not yet announced memorial or funeral plans. Sicknick was honored during a service at the Capitol.

Friday’s attack occurred about 3:15 p.m. at a police checkpoint outside the Capitol on Constitution Avenue. Police said the vehicle rammed the officers standing at a barrier.

AD

A high school physics teacher from Herndon said he saw the crash while driving by. He parked and headed toward the officers to help when he said the suspect exited his vehicle holding a knife in his right hand and walked toward him.

AD

The teacher said he backed up, and the armed suspect turned, rushed back toward the checkpoint and was shot. Acting Capitol Police chief Yogananda Pittman on Friday said the suspect had lunged at officers with the knife.

Acting D.C. police chief Robert J. Contee III, whose department investigates all death cases in the District, said authorities do not believe terrorism was a motive.

On Friday, Brendan Green told The Washington Post that his brother, who had been a defensive back on the Christopher Newport University football team, had slid into deep paranoia. His family and friends said he blamed people he knew for drugging him with Xanax, and that he later became addicted.

On his Facebook page, Green listed himself as a “Follower of Farrakhan” — an apparent reference to Louis Farrakhan, leader of the Black nationalist group Nation of Islam. Green’s last post links to a video of Elijah Muhammad, founder of the Nation of Islam, that Green said was a “divine warning to us all during these last days of our world as we know it.”

AD

AD

In the statement on Saturday, Green’s family described him as a “strong man, a college graduate, an upcoming finance guru, a beloved friend, son, brother and uncle and athlete of the community.”

The relatives said Green had been studying for his master’s in business administration and was “growing into a very established man of society.”

But after graduating college, the family statement said, “he began to experience hardships among his peers” that may have stemmed from repeated head trauma during his years playing football.

The family did not elaborate on any injuries Green may have suffered or say whether he had been in medical care or had any diagnoses.

AD

The family said Green had a strong, supporting family and that he “likely fell ill to the multitude of problematic situations that surround us in today’s society.”