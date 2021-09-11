It said the other three complaints involved failing to comply with directives, improper remarks and improper dissemination of information.
No details were given about the incidents that prompted the complaints. The officers were not named and the discipline recommended was not specified.
The police also said that after the insurrection, the department’s office of professional responsibility initiated 38 internal investigations.
It said the U.S. attorney’s office did not find sufficient evidence of any crime being committed by any officers involved in the internal investigations.