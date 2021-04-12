Evans, 41, was killed April 2 when he and another Capitol Police officer, standing in front of a steel barricade near the Russell Senate Office Building, were struck by a car whose driver intentionally rammed the barrier, authorities said. Evans is officially listed as the sixth officer to die in the line of duty since the Capitol force was established nearly two centuries ago.

Another of the six was Sicknick, 42, who died Jan. 7, a day after he and scores of fellow officers were injured by a riotous mob that besieged the Capitol building in support of President Donald Trump’s false election-fraud claims. Sicknick’s cremated remains rested in honor in the Rotunda on the night of Feb. 2 as mourners, including President Biden and the first lady, paid their respects.

Evans’s remains are to be carried into the Rotunda through the East Front entrance at 10 a.m., officials said. A congressional tribute is scheduled for 11 a.m. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony will be invitation only.

A viewing period for Capitol Police officers is to begin at noon, with members of Congress also allowed to attend. A half-hour after the viewing ends, Evans’s remains will be removed from the Rotunda in a 6:30 p.m. departure ceremony, officials said.

“In giving his life to protect our Capitol and our Country, Officer Evans became a martyr for our democracy,” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a statement announcing the honor. “It is our hope that this tribute will be a comfort” to his family.

Evans, a native of North Adams, Mass., and a father of two who joined the force 18 years ago, is to be buried Thursday after a private funeral in Adams, Mass.

“Billy was the best father, son, brother, and friend anyone could ever hope for,” his family said in a statement. “His death has left a gaping void in our lives that will never be filled.” As for his young children, Logan and Abigail, “their dad was a hero long before the tragic events” on Capitol Hill.

The driver of the car that hit him, Noah Green, 25, was shot to death by a Capitol Police officer after he got out of the vehicle with a knife, authorities said. A relative said Green, who lived in Virginia, had shown symptoms of mental illness.

On his Facebook page, Green listed himself as a “Follower of Farrakhan” — an apparent reference to Louis Farrakhan, leader of the Black nationalist group Nation of Islam. His last post links to a Nation of Islam video that Green said was a “divine warning to us all during these last days of our world as we know it.”

In Sicknick’s case, federal authorities have arrested two men for allegedly assaulting him with a deadly weapon, a toxic chemical spray, during the Jan. 6 riot. However, the cause of Sicknick’s death the following day remains undetermined.

The suspects, Julian E. Khater, 32, of State College, Pa., and George P. Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, W.Va., have been charged with nine offenses involving assaults on three officers.

Before this year, the only members of the Capitol force to be killed by an attacker were Officer Jacob Chestnut and Detective John Gibson, who were shot July 24, 1998, by a former mental patient who entered the Capitol with a gun.

