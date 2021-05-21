These were among more than 30 awards handed out during the District’s Employee Appreciation Ceremony, recognizing workers who responded to a series of events that included the attempted insurrection, the pandemic and demonstrations that sometimes turned violent. Many at the mostly-virtual ceremony were lauded for working through covid shut downs, from keeping libraries open online to ensuring trash was picked up on schedule.
City Administrator Kevin Donahue told viewers and some audience members to think back to January 2020, when it would be “hard to believe” what was in store: “A pandemic of historic proportions, losing loved ones and co-workers to a new virus, a complete shutdown of our city, economic crisis, civil unrest, an attack on our democracy, changes to the way we live, the way we work, the way our children learn.”
In announcing the awards that cited efforts during so many crises, Donahue told employees, “It is difficult to find words that adequately capture the challenges of the past 15 months, or find words whose meaning fully reflects the heroism of your response. Those that I can think to say here today seem a vast understatement of both.”
The awards to police came two weeks after Michael Fanone, a D.C. officer who was dragged into a volatile crowd, beaten and struck with a stun device during the Capitol attack, wrote to federal and local lawmakers angry with Trump supporters downplaying that day’s events and seeking more recognition for the officers who fought back the mob.
District officials said at the time that a ceremony had already been planned. On Friday, they recognized the more than 850 officers, along with members of the Fire and Emergency Medical Services, who were at the Capitol on Jan. 6. and treated injured officers. About 140 officers, including Capitol police and D.C. officers, were injured.
“The awful images from that day will be etched in our memories, but so will the heroic acts,” said Christopher Geldart, the acting deputy mayor for public safety and justice.
Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) singled out two employees for recognition, one of them D.C. Health Director LaQuandra Nesbitt, who received an excellence in leadership commendation for working through the public health crisis, which she said “saved countless lives.”
Also receiving that top honor was D.C. police Cmdr. Robert Glover, who led officers during weeks of demonstrations for social and racial justice, which at times descended in civil unrest. He also took a key leadership role during the Capitol attack, directing officers who came to the aid of overwhelmed Capitol Police.
Bowser said officers under Glover’s command “responded to the Capitol grounds to restore order and to defend our nation’s democracy.” She said he led officers “exhausted and injured” in hours of battle, and that his leadership benefited “the entire nation.”
Mother, son shot in Shaw were playing on sidewalk when man on scooter sped through the group, neighbors say
U.S. Park Police to begin wearing body cameras in San Francisco, say they’ll be in N.Y. and D.C. by year’s end