Federal prosecutors in Washington are asking members of the press who were victims of assaultive behavior or threats on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol to contact their office as part of their investigation.

The U.S. attorney’s office in the District said it will begin investigating assaults and threats against members of the media — including reporters, photographers, videographers, print and broadcast media — who were in Washington covering the day’s events.

“Such violence will not be tolerated,” Michael R. Sherwin, acting U.S. Attorney for the District, said in a statement. “We are resolutely committed to upholding the freedoms guaranteed by the First Amendment, including speech, peaceful assembly, and press, and we will investigate, prosecute and hold accountable anyone who attempts to obstruct or curtail these freedoms through violence or intimidation.”

The office asked individuals to contact them via email at: usadc.capitolriots-press-injury-damage@usdoj.gov.

“We will spare no effort to bring to justice all those who committed lawless and violent acts of any kind, including against members of the media,” Sherwin said.