It’s unclear why Camargo was headed back to Washington on Wednesday. An arrest warrant was issued for him Jan. 15.
A friend of Camargo’s contacted authorities Jan. 6 to report that Camargo had posted photos and messages on social media claiming that he had participated in the riot that left five people dead and damaged the Capitol building, according to charging documents in federal court in D.C.
Self-styled militia members planned on storming the U.S. Capitol days in advance of Jan. 6 attack, court documents say
In one of the posts, Camargo claimed that he removed a piece of the Capitol he called “memorabilia,” and posted a photo of what appeared to be a long piece of metal, according to the charging documents.
Another video showed Camargo struggling with a Capitol Police officer at an entrance of the U.S. Capitol, according to charging documents.
An FBI agent who interviewed Camargo wrote in court documents that Camargo acknowledged that he had been present at the Capitol riot.
Afterward, Camargo posted on social media that he had spoken with an FBI agent and wrote that “I believe I’ve been cleared,” according to charging documents.
Camargo is facing charges of civil disorder, knowingly entering a restricted building, knowingly engaging in disorderly conduct in a restricted building, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
No attorney for Camargo was listed in court documents. Alexandria police referred questions about his case to federal authorities.