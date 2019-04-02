Washington is a big city with crowded streets and heavy traffic, not the sort of place where you might expect the sort of car chases that turn up on TV fairly often. But on Saturday one ended on Capitol Hill, according to D.C. police.

It was about 3 p.m., according to the D.C. police, when officers from Prince George’s County pursued a vehicle into the District.

The vehicular pursuit came to a conclusion on East Capitol Street, adjacent to Lincoln Park, the police said. They said the driver left the vehicle and ran.

Officers took a woman into custody in the 100 block of Tennessee Avenue NE, police said.

They said on an electronic police- community bulletin board that she was charged with traffic and drug offenses, based on events in the District. It was not immediately clear what prompted the pursuit from Prince George’s.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news