A driver was injured Sunday morning in a crash that left a vehicle upside down at the doorstep of a historic church. (Alexandria police photo)

A motorist was injured Sunday morning at the doorstep of one of the most prominent churches in the Washington region.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. just outside a historic Roman Catholic Church in Alexandria. The church, which was known as St. Mary Catholic Church was recently named a basilica, the second Roman Catholic basilica in this region.

In the car crash, the motorist’s vehicle ended up on the red brick sidewalk at the doorstep of the church.

Details of the crash were not immediately known. But the vehicle ended up on its roof, just below the stone steps that lead to the front door of the church.

The motorist was taken to a hospital, Alexandria police said.

The driver of a car suffered non lifethreatening injuries Sunday morning in a crash just outside a historic Catholic church in Alexandria, Va. (Alexandria police photo )

The congregation is more than 200 years old, and has more than 7,000 members. It is on South Royal Street, about four blocks west of the the Potomac River. The crash was reported about 10 minutes before 7 a.m. Alexandria authorities said. The first scheduled Sunday mass at the church is at 7 a.m. which was shortly after sunrise. No injuries were reported to anyone on the sidewalk.

It was not clear if any connection existed between the driver and the church.

On its Twitter feed, the church asked: “Please keep the driver and everyone involved in the crash this morning in your prayers.”