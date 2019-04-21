A car crashed into the Potomac River along the George Washington Parkway Sunday evening after a pursuit following an armed robbery in Arlington, authorities said.

They said the robbery occurred about 5:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of Columbia Pike. A robber took an undetermined sum from a business, the police said.

Officers headed to the scene spotted an automobile and began pursuing it. The car crashed into the water along the northbound lanes of the parkway at Interstate 395.

Police said one person was taken into custody with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Northbound lanes of the parkway were closed in the area while police investigated, officials said.

