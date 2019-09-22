A car struck two people standing outside a disabled vehicle on Route 210 on Saturday, killing one and severely injuring the other, Prince George’s County police said Sunday.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the car hit the pedestrians in an attempt to avoid another vehicle, police said. The driver remained on the scene after the crash.

The two victims were standing outside a broken-down truck near the intersection of Route 210 (Indian Head Highway) and Wilson Bridge Drive on Saturday morning when they were hit by an oncoming car, authorities said.

Both victims were critically injured and transported to a hospital, where one died. No other information was available Sunday.

Authorities say they do not yet know whether the truck belonged to either of the victims, or why they were standing outside it.