A car hit a utility pole. The pole snapped . Wires came down. They fell on the car. The car caught fire. But the driver was okay. (Montgomery County fire and rescue photo)

Many a story of highway smashups or mishaps ends with the punchlone: “and the driver walked away.”

That line, often spoken in amazement or disbelief, seemed appropriate for an incident that occurred Monday night in Montgomery County, Md.

On Veirs Mill Road, near Connecticut Avenue, according to the county fire and rescue service, a car left the roadway. It struck a utility pole. The pole snapped in half.

That was certainly not the end of it.

Electric wires came down on the car. The car caught fire. Flames engulfed the vehicle, and while authorities waited for the wires to be deenergized, the vehicle continued to burn.

But the driver escaped. He was the sole occupant of the car. Rescue personnel looked him over. However, according to an account posted on Twitter by Pete Piringer, the fire department spokesman, “there were no injuries.”

It was not immediately clear why the car struck the pole.

But it is unlikely that anyone would wish to try his luck at recreating the event.