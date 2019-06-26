Firehouses and rescue squad headquarters represent bastions of safety, but an incident in Montgomery County on Tuesday showed that even they lack total immunity from the perils of the area’s roads and traffic.

Two cars collided at Georgia and Arcola Avenues in Wheaton about 6:30 a.m. and one of them went out of control, went through a yard and finally struck the headquarters of the Wheaton Volunteer Rescue Squad, the county fire department said.

However, no serious injuries were reported, and damage to the building did not seem severe. It appeared to be confined to “a few cracked bricks,” said Battalion Chief Kelvin Thomas.

