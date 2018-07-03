A person had to be extricated from a car after the vehicle slammed into a 7-Eleven in Northeast D.C. early Tuesday, fire officials said.

First responders were called to the scene in the 900 block of Eastern Avenue in Northeast to rescue the driver around 12:30 a.m., fire officials said.

Video from the scene showed the front of a sedan had punched through a brick wall at the side of the convenience store. The car came to stop partly inside the store.

Crews removed the driver from the car, and the person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, fire officials said. Crews also inspected the structural stability of the 7-Eleven.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash.