A car with a child inside was taken in Northeast Washington by a carjacker, but the child was found safe and an arrest was made, the D.C. police said.

According to a police report, a woman was in the back seat of the car, tending to the child and adjusting his car seat d in the 1400 block of Saratoga Avenue NE about 9:30 a.m.

A man entered the vehicle and drove it away with the child still inside, the report said.

Police said the vehicle was found parked in the 1500 block of Evarts Street NE. The child was not injured, police said.

An arrest was made in the incident, the police said. They said Matthew Walker, 21, of no known address, was arrested and charged with kidnaping and unarmed carjacking.

A similar incident occurred in the Washington area last week.

A 1-year-old girl was found unharmed in the District after a car was stolen from Prince George’s County with her in the rear seat, , authorities said.

What county police described as a “jump-in” car theft occurred Feb. 26 in Seat Pleasant, the police said.

They said the girl was found unharmed in the District within minutes, police said, but the car thief was at large and the vehicle was missing.

