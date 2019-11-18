Officials said the victims were taken to an area hospital and have non-life-threatening injuries. Another adult refused to be transported, officials said.

Authorities said a generator was “found running in [the] home.”

The public is reminded to not use generators in closed, indoor spaces because they can release carbon monoxide, which is often called the “invisible killer” because it is a poisonous gas that is odorless and colorless, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The agency said more than 150 people die each year from accidental, non-fire-related carbon monoxide poisoning, typically from generators. Generators should be used only in outdoor areas with lots of ventilation.

