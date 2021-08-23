David struck Sigala with his hands, dropping him to the floor, then got on top of Sigala and “smashed his head into the floor multiple times,” according to police allegations filed in court. David was taken to the county jail, but officials in the case have indicated that he probably will be moved to a locked hospital or some other type of facility.
“Our hearts go out to the family of Fokam Henry Sigala. This is an incredibly tragic and unique murder case,” Montgomery State’s Attorney John McCarthy said.
McCarthy said his office is working with various agencies “to ensure that there is no further danger to public safety and that the defendant is appropriately detained pending the outcome of this case.”
About 7:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called about an unresponsive adult at the group home, along Carona Court in the Colesville area of the county, according to court records. Sigala was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police interviewed a resident of the home who said he saw David beat Sigala, according to arrest records. Autopsy results were not included in the records.
Montgomery health officials confirmed that the group home is operated by IHCOS Care Associates, which did not return calls seeking comment.
County officials said the Maryland Department of Health regulates such services. A spokesman for that agency on Monday said the group home’s inspection and licensure records could be released only via a Maryland Public Information Act request.
The Maryland Office of the Public Defender represented David during a hearing Monday. Allen Wolf, the head public defender in Montgomery, declined to comment.