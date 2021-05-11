Matters began, according to police, as the driver was picking up a fare about 7 a.m. in the 900 block of North Stafford Street.
The passenger got in. So did an intruder, police said. Recognizing that the two were not together, the driver challenged the intruder. But the intruder showed a knife and demanded the vehicle, police said.
The driver got out and the intruder drove off with the passenger still inside, police said.
After a chase, police said, they stopped the vehicle at South Glebe Road and Meade Street and an arrest was made. The passenger was unhurt, they said.