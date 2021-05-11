Two people got into a ride-hail vehicle Tuesday in Arlington but only one was expected, according to a police account. The other one was a carjacker, the police said.

In what appeared to be a variation on the carjackings that have increased in frequency in the Washington area this year, police said the intruder drove off with the passenger inside.

Matters began, according to police, as the driver was picking up a fare about 7 a.m. in the 900 block of North Stafford Street.

The passenger got in. So did an intruder, police said. Recognizing that the two were not together, the driver challenged the intruder. But the intruder showed a knife and demanded the vehicle, police said.

The driver got out and the intruder drove off with the passenger still inside, police said.

After a chase, police said, they stopped the vehicle at South Glebe Road and Meade Street and an arrest was made. The passenger was unhurt, they said.