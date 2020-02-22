They said the victim’s injuries were minor.
Meanwhile, police said, another victim was carjacked in a garage nearby in the 900 block of Army Navy Drive. The robber confronted the victim, showed a gun and demanded the victim’s keys. He fled, apparently in the victim’s car, police said.
Officers chased the vehicle, but it drove at “extreme speed” and was last seen entering the District, police said.
Police described the suspect in that incident as a black man in his mid-20s, about 6 feet tall and 170 pounds with short black hair and light facial hair. He wore a black jacket, dark jeans and dark sneakers, police said.
In a statement, police said they are investigating the two Friday incidents as part of a series that includes earlier carjackings reported in the area.