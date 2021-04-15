The men agreed in plea deals with the U.S. attorney’s office for the District to sentencing ranges of up to about 10 years in prison, although the guidelines are not binding for U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth at sentencing June 25.
The three have been jailed since their arrest after a 12-hour-long carjacking string that began after noon on a Monday and cut through neighborhoods including Columbia Heights, Brightwood and Spring Valley. Victims held at gunpoint included a woman who said she and three children were ordered out of an Infiniti QX60 near a construction site in Columbia Heights, and a shopper heading from an organic grocery store in Brookland to their parked black 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 Coupe, according to court documents.
Santay-Rosales and Ramirez were arrested and hospitalized after flipping the Mercedes-Benz while attempting to flee police that evening, according to court filings. Lopez was picked up the next day in a Kia Optima stolen at about 1:25 a.m. from its owner in Capitol Heights, court papers said.
Carjackings have spiked in the region, as of March climbing about 140 percent compared to the same time last year to more than 345 in the District. Similar increases have been reported across the region, with local and federal law enforcement creating a task force to address the problem.
D.C. authorities last month charged two District girls, 13 and 15, with carrying a stun gun in the fatal carjacking of a 66-year-old Uber Eats driver, Mohammad Anwar, who was thrown from his Honda Accord during a crash near Nationals Park.