The scenario was among a string of eight armed carjackings that police say were committed by the same two men in the District on Sunday and Monday in Northwest and Northeast Washington, in neighborhoods including Columbia Heights, Brightwood and Spring Valley.

Authorities said two men were arrested shortly after the carjacking Monday evening of an Infiniti QX60 near a construction site in Columbia Heights in which a woman was threatened with a gun.

Police said an officer spotted the stolen Infiniti on Fort Drive in Northeast Washington. A police spokeswoman said the driver of the Infiniti sped away when officer tried to stop it and it crashed near Archbishop Carroll High School. Police said there was no pursuit.

Cristian Andy Santay-Rosales, 18, of Northwest Washington, and Diego Rigoberto Lopez, 18, of Northeast Washington, were each charged with eight counts of armed carjacking and robbery, according to a police statement. Police said the suspects were injured in the crash and were taken to a hospital. They did not appear in court on Tuesday, and it was not clear if they had lawyers.

Police Chief Peter Newsham said several groups have terrorized neighborhoods throughout the District, resulting in a surge of carjackings this year, with 239 reported as of Monday. That’s more than double the 110 reported in the same period last year.

In the recent incidents, police said it is unclear if the stolen vehicles are being used in other crimes or are for joyrides. In most cases, police did not disclose whether the vehicles were recovered.

Carjackings have also more than doubled in Prince George’s County, to 175 so far this year, compared with 74 at this time in 2019. County police said they have arrested 56 adults and 41 juveniles.

Police in Prince George’s said that they are investigating a carjacking that occurred early Tuesday and that police arrested three suspects in the District. The county police said in a statement that they are working with D.C. police on carjacking offenses.

Santay-Rosales and Lopez are charged in carjackings that began Sunday at 2:15 p.m. in Brightwood, followed by another at 6:19 p.m. near Logan Circle. The carjackings on Monday occurred at 2:04 p.m. in Spring Valley, followed by ones at 2:23 p.m. in Georgetown; 4:20 p.m. in Brightwood; 5:03 p.m. in University Heights; 6:20 p.m. in Langdon; and 6:44 p.m. in Columbia Heights.

In what police said was an unrelated incident that occurred the same evening, U.S. Park Police responded to Rock Creek Park for another vehicle — a Subaru Crosstrek — taken at gunpoint. The Subaru was driven away on Beach Drive.

Park Police said they later spotted the Subaru in Southeast Washington and pursued it until it crashed. One juvenile female was arrested and two men escaped.

Magda Jean-Louis contributed to this report.