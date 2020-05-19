A man suspected in a string of carjackings who police said led them on a pursuit into the District early Monday has been charged with several firearms offenses and other crimes, according to authorities.

Police identified the suspect as Tywan Cummings, 40, of Southeast. They said he was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with officers from several jurisdictions after the pursuit ended in crash in the 3900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE.

After the shooting, authorities said, Cummings broke into an occupied house and barricaded himself for several hours before D.C. police went inside and arrested him.

Police agencies said Cummings is a suspect in six carjackings or attempted carjackings that occurred Sunday and Monday in Prince George’s County, the city of Bowie and Howard County. D.C. police said he also is a suspect in a carjacking in the District.

Cummings faces charges that include assault on a police officer while armed, unlawful possession of a firearm, armed carjacking and burglary.