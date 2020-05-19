After the shooting, authorities said, Cummings broke into an occupied house and barricaded himself for several hours before D.C. police went inside and arrested him.
Police agencies said Cummings is a suspect in six carjackings or attempted carjackings that occurred Sunday and Monday in Prince George’s County, the city of Bowie and Howard County. D.C. police said he also is a suspect in a carjacking in the District.
Cummings faces charges that include assault on a police officer while armed, unlawful possession of a firearm, armed carjacking and burglary.