About 3:30 p.m., police were called to what they initially thought was a pedestrian having been struck by a car in the area of Whetstone Glen Street.
“It turned out to be a carjacking,” Goff said.
The crime took place in the car owner’s neighborhood. He jumped on the hood of his car as it was being stolen, Goff said. “He was trying to stop them,” Goff said.
As of 5:45 p.m., police were looking for two suspects — one who drove off in the victim’s vehicle, a black Lexus SUV, and the other who left in the vehicle the two arrived in, a late-model gold Chevrolet Malibu.