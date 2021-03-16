The case before Montgomery County Circuit Judge Richard Jordan this month didn’t start off with the immediate violence of the many carjackings afflicting Metro Washington.

While standing inside a 7-Eleven in Germantown with his girlfriend, pregnant at the time, Davis noticed an unoccupied, idling Mercedes SUV parked outside. The two slipped out and climbed in — followed by the driver who’d also been in the store. He tried to stop Davis, but got run over and suffered a fractured skull, lacerations to his face and a loss of consciousness.

“It was sheer luck that he was not killed,” Jordan said.

Davis and his girlfriend, who was 16 at the time, fled south before being arrested in North Carolina.

“It was uncalled for,” he acknowledged in court. “I am very sorry for what I did.”

In counties such as Montgomery, which like other jurisdictions across the country are seeing a rise in carjacking arrests, such cases are working their way through the court system. On Monday, a 27-year-old pleaded guilty to car theft and assault. Several days earlier, a 16-year-old was ordered held on no bond on charges that he and another 16-year-old pointed a gun at a driver parked inside his Honda Accord, got him out, and drove off. The pair was arrested after a high-speed chase down Interstate 270.

“There’s been a significant increase in armed carjackings, specifically in our jurisdiction, but also in all the neighboring jurisdictions surrounding Washington, D.C.,” Montgomery County Assistant State’s Attorney Peter Larson said in court.

The sentencing for Davis covered much of his life before the 2019 carjacking. He grew up in a broken home, once tried to flee from a day-care center, and started smoking marijuana when he was 8 years old, his attorney, Samantha Sandler, said in court. Davis went to eight schools, and by 17 was using street-purchased Xanax to try to curb panic and anxiety disorders, Sandler said.

Around that time, according to court records, he was charged as a juvenile with conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree assault and car theft. He appeared in court before Jordan, who worked to get Davis a spot at the Silver Oak Academy, a residential school designed to help turnaround kids such as Davis.

“Those placements were difficult to get,” Jordan recalled from the bench.

At Silver Oak, though, Davis fled in a stolen van, according to prosecutors, and was transferred to a more secure juvenile detention facility.

“I remember being very distressed about that,” Jordan added.

Once released from that facility, according to court records, Davis zoomed past a Virginia state trooper who was working radar along Interstate 85 in Brunswick County in late 2018, according to court records. That led to a chase at 125 mph, with Davis making sudden lane changes, passing cars on the shoulder and cutting off a tractor-trailer to make it onto an exit ramp — all in a car found to be stolen, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Kelly McGann.

Nine months later, at 1:20 a.m. on Sept. 6, 2019, Davis and his girlfriend found themselves inside a 7- Eleven along Frederick Road in Germantown. At the time, his girlfriend was in danger and Davis wanted to get to the safety of family members in Atlanta, said Sandler, his attorney.

“It’s not Mr. Davis approaching anybody with a weapon or anything like that,” Sandler said. “He just simply wants to steal the car.”

She asked Jordan to spare him time in state prison in favor of the treatment he needs. “Mr. Davis had a hard life, a hard time,” she said, adding, “He needs to learn to cope.”

Video footage of the case showed that as the victim rushed from the store to try to stop Davis from driving off — by opening the passenger side door — Davis accelerated in reverse, which pulled the man under the SUV. As Davis pulled away, another car in the parking lot nearly ran the man over a second time. Then Davis stopped briefly, got out to retrieve a bag that had fallen from his car, got back in and drove off.

“It didn’t maybe start off as violence, but it certainly ended as violence,” said McGann, the prosecutor.