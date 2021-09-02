In announcing on Aug. 30 that a warrant had been issued in his arrest, authorities said Carrington also was facing charges in a recent domestic-related stabbing and an attempted robbery, both in Clinton, Md.
But late Thursday night, D.C. police announced he was charged in three other homicides: the fatal stabbing of Charles Boulware, 29, on T Street in Northwest Washington in 1992; the fatal shooting of Reginald Gaither, 42, at North Capitol and Evarts streets in 2008 and the fatal shooting of James Campbell, 25, in the 2900 block of Southern Avenue in Southeast Washington in 2010.
All of the cases were classified as “cold case homicide” offenses by D.C. police.
In the 1992 case, officers arrived just after 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 30 for the report of a stabbing on T Street in Northwest Washington, police said.
Police found Boulware, of Northwest, with stab wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
The second killing occurred on March 15, 2008 about 10:30 p.m., police said. Police arrived in response to a “trouble call for service” at North Capitol and Evarts Streets NE., Officers found Gaither, of Alexandria with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
In the third case, police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Southern Avenue SE in Washington about 8 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2010.
Officers found Campbell, of, Bladensburg, Md., with gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to a hospital for lifesaving treatment and was pronounced dead, police said.
Carrington faces charges of two counts of first-degree murder while armed and one count of felony murder, as well as the murder charge in the killing of his mother and the domestic-related stabbing and attempted robbery.