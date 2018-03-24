A carwash employee in Manassas was killed Saturday after she was struck by a vehicle in a chain-reaction accident, police said.

The employee, Paula Margarita Rogel, 38, of Manassas, was in the parking lot of Soaps and Suds Car Wash on Liberia Avenue at about 8:45 a.m. when she was hit by a Scion XD, Prince William County police said.

Another employee, identified only as a 19-year-old Manassas man, had been trying to move a Jeep Grand Cherokee from the back entrance of the carwash when the Jeep hit a Dodge Ram, which then hit the Scion, according to police.

Rogel was taken to a hospital, where she died due to her injuries, police said. A customer at the carwash received minor injuries.

Police are continuing their investigation.