Customers stand in line at the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration in Beltsville in 2008. (Andrea Bruce/The Washington Post)

A Virginia man faces up to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to collecting cash from undocumented immigrants to help them obtain fraudulent driver’s licenses, according to federal prosecutors.

Warner A. Portillo, 34, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to produce and transfer Maryland driver’s licenses without legal authority, according to a statement from the office of the U.S. Attorney in Maryland.

From July 2015 to March 2016, Portillo conspired with two Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration employees to help those who paid him $800 to $5,000 to obtain phony licenses, federal prosecutors said.

Those who paid Portillo were undocumented immigrants or those who were unable to legally obtain a driver’s license, prosecutors said.

Portillo drove applicants to the MVA in Largo, Md., and directed them to the two employees involved in the scheme. Those employees then produced the licenses using fraudulent documentation and received $500 to $1,000 in bribes for each of the roughly 276 fraudulent licenses issued, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors did not name the MVA employees they say conspired with Portillo, and it is unclear whether they have been charged.

Portillo is scheduled for sentencing in December and will be required to pay a monetary judgment of $276,000 as part of his plea agreement.

An attorney for Portillo could not be immediately reached.

