Cats are known to be agile, able to squeeze themselves into small spaces, and on Sunday in the District of Columbia, one got into the walls of a house, according to the D.C. fire department.

It was in the 1500 block of Bruce Place SE, said Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the fire department, and to add to the plausibility of the incident, the animal was but a kitten, he said, about two-weeks old.

“Somehow it had gotten into the wall,” the spokesman said.

It’s not good for a cat of any age to be behind a wall, and so the D.C. fire department was summoned. A ladder truck was sent, along with a rescue squad, said Maggiolo.

He said the cat had apparently plunged within the wall from an upper level of the house to near the basement.

These were the steps the firefighters followed, according to Maggiolo. First, they determined where behind the wall the cat was positioned. How they firefighters did this was unclear. Maggiolo thought it might have been done by detecting the animals cries. Then the firefighters “made a small breach in the wall” in the area near the cat. And finally, they found the kitten and removed it safely.

The kitten was returned to its owner, unharmed, Maggiolo said.

It was not possible to determine whether the experience would act as a deterrent, or if it would encourage the kitten to pursue further adventures.

