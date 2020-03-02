It was not clear whether the item of furniture was a couch that merely reclined, or the type that becomes a bed. But it did appear to have a mechanism, and, according to Piringer, the cat was “entangled” within it.
But, Piringer said, before being freed from couch confinement, the cat was probably frightened, injured and apparently angry as well. So when occupants of the house tried to help, Piringer tweeted, several were scratched.
Fire department rescuers did manage to extract the cat from its impromptu imprisonment, according to Piringer. Animal control was involved, he added.
But two adults from the house did not escape unscathed. They were taken to a hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening, Piringer said.
And the cat was taken to see a vet, he said.