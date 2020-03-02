It would be nice to say that the frightened feline in the folding coach was extricated without a scratch to anyone. But life does not always satisfy our wishes, not when independent-minded creatures such as cats are involved, according to an account from the Montgomery County fire and rescue service.

The call came to the fire and rescue service on Sunday from the 5400 block of Lambeth Road in Bethesda, said Pete Piringer, the fire and rescue spokesman. It involved a cat stuck in what Piringer described in a tweet as a couch of the mechanical kind.

It was not clear whether the item of furniture was a couch that merely reclined, or the type that becomes a bed. But it did appear to have a mechanism, and, according to Piringer, the cat was “entangled” within it.

But, Piringer said, before being freed from couch confinement, the cat was probably frightened, injured and apparently angry as well. So when occupants of the house tried to help, Piringer tweeted, several were scratched.

Fire department rescuers did manage to extract the cat from its impromptu imprisonment, according to Piringer. Animal control was involved, he added.

But two adults from the house did not escape unscathed. They were taken to a hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening, Piringer said.

And the cat was taken to see a vet, he said.