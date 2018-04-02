A D.C. firefighter tends to a cat found after a fire was brought under control in an apartment house in Columbia Heights on Sunday. (DC fire and ems photo)

All human occupants escaped safely Sunday from a fire in an apartment house in the Columbia Heights neighborhood of Northwest Washington, and firefighters also saved a cat.

The cat was discovered after the fire was knocked down in the building in the 1400 block of Girard Street NW, said Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. Fire and EMS Department.

The fire was on the second and third floors of a four-story building, he said. The cat was found in an apartment that was on fire, Maggiolo said.

It was “hanging on to something for dear life,” he said.

Cradling it carefully, firefighters administered oxygen.

Fire broke out Sunday in an apartment house in the Columbia Heights area. No injuries were reported. (dc fire and ems photo)

Late Sunday night, Maggiolo said, the cat was “vastly improved.” It appeared, he said, that it would be cared for at least overnight by the city’s animal welfare agency.

It could not be learned how the cat came to be found in the apartment.

Maggiolo said authorities recommend that occupants of burning premises get out immediately, without taking anything with them.