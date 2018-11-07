D.C. police arrested a priest from a Northwest Washington Catholic Church Wednesday night on charges he sexually abused a teenager at the parish in 2015, officials said.

Urbano Vazquez, 46, of Northeast was charged with second-degree child sexual abuse in connection with an incident at the Shrine of the Sacred Heart in May of that year.

According to a D.C. police report, a 13-year-old girl told police that Vasquez put his hand down her shirt on two occasions on her bare skin. Vazquez was identified as a “pastor of that church that abuse occurred at,” the police report said.

The Shrine of the Sacred Heart is located at 3211 Sacred Heart Way NW. Vasquez is identified on the church website as Fr. Urbano Vazquez, a parochial vicar.

Vasquez is a member of the Order of Friars Minor Capuchin, a fellowship of priests, and was not ordained directly by the Archdiocese of Washington. The archdiocese grants some Capuchins permission to work in its churches, including Sacred Heart, a large parish in Columbia Heights.

Chieko Noguchi, a spokeswoman for the archdiocese, said that the Capuchins informed the archdiocese and police about the allegation involving Vasquez on Oct. 26. The archdiocese cannot discipline Vasquez, because he is not one of its priests, but it immediately revoked his permission to work at Washington churches. He has lost his position at Sacred Heart, Noguchi said.

Noguchi said that the archdiocese did not inform parishioners at Sacred Heart until Wednesday to avoid disrupting the police investigation.

During the investigation, she said, the archdiocese learned that Rev. Moises Villata, a pastor at Sacred Heart and another Capuchin priest, had known earlier about the allegation and had failed to report it. That is a violation of archdiocese guidelines and Villala’s permission to work in the Washington archdiocese also was revoked, Noguchi said.

Vazquez is in police custody and could not be reached. It was unclear whether he had a lawyer yet. Contact information for Villata could not immediately be obtained.

Vazquez has been a parochial vicar at the church since 2014, church officials said.

The charges come soon after Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Cardinal Donald Wuerl, who had headed the archdiocese. Wuerl had been criticized for not acting strongly against abusive priests when he headed the diocese in Pittsburgh.